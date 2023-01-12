Consumers alerted about applesauce recall

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Nov. 17 issued an alert to consumers about an FDA recall of children’s cinnamon applesauce pouches which may contain elevated levels of lead.

At least one confirmed case in Illinois, and a total of 34 nationwide, had been linked to the product, which was sold online and at chains like Schnucks and Dollar Tree under the brand names WanaBana, Weis and Schnucks.

The products may contain elevated levels of lead, which can be dangerous to persons of any age. Children are particularly susceptible to lead toxicity. Lead is a neurotoxin and exposure can impact a child’s development.

Most children with elevated lead levels have no symptoms. Occasionally, nonspecific symptoms may include headache, abdominal pain and vomiting.

IDPH advised that consumers should not eat or serve the product and should dispose of it safely.

IDPH recommends opening the packets, dumping the contents into a plastic bag and then discarding the bag and contents in order to prevent anyone from attempting to salvage the unopened product from the trash. Wash hands thoroughly after disposing of the product.

IDPH is working with local health departments and providers across the state to ensure the product is removed from store shelves and consumer pantries and to encourage affected consumers to seek medical attention when warranted.