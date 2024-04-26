Home / Home

Consumption advisories issued for fish

Fri, 04/26/2024 - 6:09pm admin

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, recently issued updated consumption advisories for sport fish caught in Illinois waters. 

The advisories can be found online at dph.illinois.gov.

The advisories are based on routine testing conducted by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program.

The program was updated last fall to include testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals.”

In addition to PFAS, the fish consumption advisories also address the presence of polychlorinated biphenyl, PCB, and methylmercury. 

