Contestants sought for Union County Fair, Little Miss, Junior Miss pageants

Contestants are being sought for the Union County Fair queen pageant, as well as for the Little Miss and Junior Miss pageants.

Union County Fair Queen

The Union County Fair queen pageant is in search of contestants for the 2021 pageant, which will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the fair grounds (the Anna City Park).

There will be two informal informational meetings on July 20 and July 22, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fair office, which is located at the Anna City Park.

Meetings are come and go, and attendance is not required to be able to enter.

Those who are interested in competing and cannot attend either meeting can contact Janice Osman for information.

Contestants must be 16 years of age by Aug. 18, 2021, and not have reached their 22nd birthday by Jan. 1, 2022.

Contestants must have never been married, have never had a child and cannot be an adoptive parent.

Contestants must be a resident of Union County or attended or graduated from a Union County school and not competing in another county fair queen pageant in 2021 or have been a former queen of a county fair.

An information packet and application link are available through the Union County Fair’s website at www.unioncountyfair.net.

Go to the EVENTS tab and then click on Miss Union County Fair Queen Pageant, and then click on the link to download the information packet with required forms and the application.

Janice Osman also can be contacted at 833-7777 to request an information packet and application or for more information.

A schedule of practice days and times are with the application. Practice locations are to be determined.

The deadline to enter the pageant is Aug. 1. No late entries will be accepted after Aug. 1.

A meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Union County Fair Board office at the Anna City Park. All signed forms, applications and entry/sponsor fees can be turned in at the meeting.

Contestants will need to come “picture ready” for a group photo for the local papers and individual photos will be taken for the pageant program and judges books.

Little Miss, Junior Miss Contestants

The Union County Fair queen pageant is in search of Little Miss and Junior Miss Contestants for the 2021 pageant that will be held Sunday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the fair grounds (the Anna City Park).

There will be two informal informational meetings on July 20 and July 22, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fair office located at the Anna City Park.

Meetings are come and go, and attendance is not required to be able to enter.

Those who are interested in competing and cannot attend either meeting can contact Janice Osman for information.

Little Miss Contestants must be 6-10 years of age, and Junior Miss Contestants must be 11-15 years of age by Aug. 22.

Contestants must be a resident of Union County and attend a Union County school.

If contestants attend a private school outside of Union County they must provide proof of registration with their application.

An information packet and application link are available through the Union County Fair’s website at www.unioncountyfair.net.

Go to the EVENTS tab and then click on Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageant, and that will take you to a link for a printable information packet and application.

Janice Osman also can be contacted at 833-7777 to request an information packet and application or for more information.

A schedule of practice days and times are with the pageant information packet. Practice locations are still to be determined.

The deadline to enter the pageant is Aug. 1. No late entries will be accepted after the deadline.

A meeting is planned at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, for Little Miss contestants and 5:30 p.m. for Junior Miss contestants at the Union County Fair Board office at the Anna City Park. All signed forms and entry fees can be turned in at the meeting.

Contestants will need to come “picture ready” for a group photo for the local papers and photos will be taken for the pageant program book.