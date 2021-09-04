Cooking wild game topic of upcoming Extension webinar

Illinois hunters support the health of ecosystems, conservation efforts and local economies.

Successful hunts also provide lean, local protein for families and communities.

University of Illinois Extension, in cooperation with Illinois Learn to Hunt, plans to share basic field dressing, post-hunt processing, storage, and preparation techniques for a variety of game in order to get the quality and wholesomeness that wild game is known for.

Illinois Extension will share food safety information for handling game animals, along with new recipe ideas and tips on cooking methods that improve meat texture and flavor.

The free, online webinar is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. May 27 and runs 90 minutes.

Those who want to participate are asked to register before May 21 at go.illinois.edu/HuntAndEat.

Those who may need a reasonable accommodation to participate in the program can call 217-877-6042.