Corn hole, music, tacos at Anna VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna has several upcoming events on the calendar. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Corn Hole Tournaments: The post plans to host a corn hole tournament Thursday, today. The public is welcome.

Sign-up for the tournaments starts at 6 p.m. Play begins at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks are allowed. The public is welcome.

Whiskey River Band: The Whiskey River Band is scheduled to be at the post from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. There will be a $5 cover charge for this event.

Taco Tuesday: Taco Tuesday is planned at the post on Feb. 28. Serving will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hard shell tacos, soft shell tacos and taco salads will be served. The public is welcome.