Coronavirus travel map launched

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, launched a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel map to help inform residents of potential risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.

The map indicates countries and U.S. states with increased risk of COVID-19 based on case rates.

“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a news release.

“To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated.

“While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel.

“We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”

Locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or greater are designated as “higher risk” on the map, which can be found online at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/travel.