Corrections Department officers, employees honored

The Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, recognized its past and present heroes during Correctional Officers and Employees Week, which was May 3-9.

On Wednesday, May 6, the department hosted a Memorial Wall Ceremony live on Facebook.

Like many other events right now, this time-honored tradition had a different look, but the same spirit.

The department replaced its typical gathering of employees, executive staff, and honor guard with a simplified, socially distanced virtual experience.

“As we navigate current challenges, recognizing our fallen heroes and elite workforce remains a priority,” IDOC director Rob Jeffreys said in a news release.

“I am extremely proud of our staff who quietly work day in and day out protecting public safety with professionalism, civility, and integrity.”

In addition to honoring IDOC employees who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, staff who have passed away over the last year were recognized with an “end of watch” radio call.

Traditionally, the department nominates dozens of employees from facilities across the state for the opportunity to receive the highest honor of correctional officer of the year, employee of the year and parole agent of the year at the Memorial Wall Ceremony.

This year, all IDOC staff were honored for their efforts working the frontlines of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.