Cosmetology showcase set

The Shawnee Community College School of Cosmetology plans to showcase its students at an upcoming event.

The event is set for 7 p.m. July 12 in the education center on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

The showcase is free and open to the public. The event will be an opportunity to observe the artistic skills of students who are enrolled in the program.

The student showcase will feature designs on a minimum of two models each.

To conclude the evening, students and staff plan to host a reception with refreshments for those attending.