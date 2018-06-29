Cotton receives awards in poetry competitions

Kathy Cotton of Anna recently received awards in 11 national poetry competitions.

Winners from nearly 7,000 submissions were announced at the recent 2018 National Federation of State Poetry Societies, NFSPS, convention in Denver, Colo.

Her area-themed poem, “Snake Road, LaRue Pine Hills,” took first prize in the Prouty Memorial Award.

Cotton also received first in the Poets Northwest Award; second-place wins in the Columbine Poets of Colorado Award and Baass Remembrance Award; and third place in the Poetry Society of Michigan Award and the Ohio Award.

The poems have been published in the Encore 2018 Prize Poems anthology.

Cotton’s poems also took five honorable mention awards in competitions sponsored by the NFSPS Board, San Antonio Poets Association, Freeda Murphy Memorial, Poetry Society of Indiana and the Diamond T.

Cotton is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society board of directors, the ISPS facilitator of the Southern Chapter in Carbondale and editor of the Illinois Poets Newsletter.

Also a member of the NFSPS board, she serves as editor for three of the national organization’s annual poetry books.