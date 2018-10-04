Counseling center hosts annual 5K/10K event

Family Counseling Center Inc. in Vienna hosted its fourth annual Reaching for the Rainbow 5K/10K event.

The event included male and female divisions among multiple age groups in a 10K run, a 5K run and a 5K walk, as well as a fun run.

The event included 70 total participants, a major increase over last year’s numbers.

“We went from thirty-two to seventy this year thanks to a lot of online promotion that attracted people from a much larger region,” said event organizer Stephanie Harner.

“We even had an entire family from Texas compete who found us while searching for 5K races so that they could compete in runs in all fifty states.”

This year’s event cleared $1,040 in profits which will go into the agency’s fund-raiser account and fund activities across all agency programs.

Overall winners included:

Abbi Akin, 10K run, female. Barry Etheridge, 10K run, male. Gwen Eastman, 5K run, female. Andrew Fawcett, 5K run, male. Cynthia Walsh, 5K walk, female. Tony Miksanek, 5K walk, male.

Complete results are available online at https://runsignup.com/race/results/?raceId=52043.

Sponsors for the event included Vienna Town Square Mall Antiques & Collectables, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Vienna Automotive Center, Jim Anderson Agency Inc., Air Evac Lifeteam, Cain’s Heating & Cooling, Sean & Janel Crabb, Harper Ford, Green Bean Graphics, Fowler Heating & Cooling, Union County Technology Solutions and Shawnee MTD.

In addition to sponsoring the event, Shawnee MTD provided transportation for runners to the starting line.

“We especially want to thank The Secret Garden, Jim Anderson and Vienna Automotive for their sponsorships,” Harner said. “They’ve been sponsors for all four years we’ve held this event.”