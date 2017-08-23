Home / News / Counseling service plans run/walk event

Counseling service plans run/walk event

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 2:58pm admin

Union County Counseling Service, UCCS, plans to host its third 5K run/walk on Oct. 21.

The event is set for 9 a.m. at the Anna City Park in Anna.

The counseling service works to improve the mental health of children and adults throughout the communities it serves.

Proceeds generated by the run/walk will be used to support activities for the counseling service’s clients of all ages.

Corporate sponsorships and donations are welcomed to help support the event.

To learn more about the run/walk, contact Susie Adams by Sept. 30 at 833-8551 or susie.adams@uccsinc.org.

Registration and sponsorship forms are available through Union County Counseling Service’s Facebook page.

