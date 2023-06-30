County board accepts Fiscal Year 2022 audits

Acceptance of two audits and numerous reappointments to local governing bodies were on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, June 23, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Finalized Fiscal Year 2022 Union County and Union County circuit clerk’s audits were accepted by the commissioners. The audits were done by the Sikich auditing firm in Springfield.

Board of commissioners chairman Max Miller again said that he was “very proud” of the work which had been done by county officeholders and employees in preparing the audits.

County officials noted that both audits were “totally clean,” with no findings reported. Such an outcome had not happened before.

In other business at Friday morning’s meeting, Union County Treasurer Leigh Burns reported that tax bills had been mailed.

The bills are payable in two installments. Due dates are July 20 and Sept. 20. The treasurer noted that one person had already made a payment.

The commissioners approved reappointments to five local governing bodies, including:

Lick Creek Public Water District: Rosemary Cates.

Jackson-Union Counties Regional Port District: Brandon Smithey.

Clear Creek Levee District: Joe Schneider.

Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission: Stephanie Cox, Darryl Harvell.

Union County Hospital District: Bobby Toler Jr., Pete Barger, Dr. William Ribbing.

Southern 7 Health Department early childhood administrator Jennifer Parks and financial administrator Sarah Goddard attended the meeting and shared updates. The county board chairman welcomed their reports.

The commissioners approved a declaration of surplus property for a brush cutter and vehicles. The surplus items will be sold online at govdeals.com.