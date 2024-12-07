County board approves hotel/motel tax update

Union County’s Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax, or HOOT, has been updated.

An ordinance amending, restating and codifying the tax, sometimes referred to as the hotel/motel tax, was approved at a recent regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, June 28, at the Union County Courthouse.

The county levies a 5 percent tax on those who stay at local lodging businesses. The Union County treasurer’s office reported that there more than 70 such local lodging businesses in operation.

In the Fiscal Year 2023, the tax generated about $147,000 in funding, the treasurer’s office reported. Funds are utilized for tourism promotional efforts which bring people to the county who utilize the lodging businesses for overnight stays.

In related business, the commissioners approved agreements with four county entities regarding the tax.

The agreements were with the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau, the Bald Knob Cross of Peace, the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail and Union County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.

With the agreements in place, the four entities will no longer have to apply each year year to receive HOOT funding.

Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau receives 60 percent of the funds which are generated by the levy. Bald Knob Cross of Peace receives 5 percent of the funds.

The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail receives 10 percent. Union County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development receives 15 percent.

Each of the four entities will continue to generate reports about the use of funds which will be submitted to the county.

Remaining funds will be allocated to other entities which seek to apply for them.

The county has a HOOT board which makes recommendations to the commissioners on the allocation of funds. The county board will continue to have the final say in allocations.

Other Business

In other business at the June 28 meeting, the county board approved an intergovernmental agreement for the operation of the Pulaski County Detention Center.

With the agreement in place, detainees will be transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin. Detainees had been held at the Jackson County Jail in recent years. The move was approved by the county as a cost-saving measure and was effective immediately.