County board approves road, bridge resolutions

Resolutions for approval for local matching funds for two major infrastructure projects were on the agenda at last Friday morning’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners. An update on another project also was shared.

The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The commissioners approved a resolution for local matching funds for a Lick Creek Road safety project.

A resolution also was approved for local matching funds for a new bridge on New Hope Road near Lick Creek. Work on both of the projects is planned this year.

County engineer Jeff Denny said the Lick Creek Road project will involve adding four-foot-wide asphalt shoulders along the road from Anna to Interstate 57.

The Lick Creek Road project is expected to cost $2.4 million. The county has received $2.1 million in federal safety project funds for the work. The county’s match for the project will be $200,000.

The bridge project is expected to cost about $350,000. Federal, state and local funds will be earmarked for the project.

The county engineer also announced at the meeting that he is planning to retire at the end of the year. “We appreciate very much what you’ve done,” county board of commissioners chairman Max Miller said. Several applications have been received by the county to fill the post.

In other business at the meeting:

County commissioner Kent Pitts reported that progress continues on the construction of a new animal control facility. The new facility is being built along Kaolin Road, between Anna and Cobden.

Pitts again reported an ongoing need for donations of food for the dogs at the current animal control facility. Donations of money also are welcomed.

County commissioner Darryl Harvell made note of the services which are offered by the Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission.

Harvell represents the county commissioners on the district’s board. Southern Five serves local governing bodies and businesses in Union, Alexander, Johnson, Massac and Pulaski counties.