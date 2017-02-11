County board continues work on 2017-2018 budget

The Union County Board of Commissioners continues to work on drafting a budget for the new fiscal year.

The county’s fiscal year begins on Dec. 1 and runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

Budget discussion was on the agenda at a regular meeting of the county board. The meeting was Friday morning, Oct. 27, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

One of the issues which is having an impact on drafting a new budget has to do with cuts in state funding which are allocated to the county.

In anticipation of seeing less revenue, county officials are looking at cutting about $420,000 in spending.

County commissioner Danny Hartline said at Friday’s meeting that $120,000 in potential cuts have been identified. No personnel cuts are planned.

County board chairman Bobby Toler Jr. said that the budget talks likely will get “tougher from here on out.”

A tentative budget needs to be drafted and ready for public display by Nov. 15.