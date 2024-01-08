County board meets Friday

A variety of topics were covered during discussion at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, July 26, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The purchase of a new vehicle for the Union County Sheriff’s Office at a cost of $41,993.98 was approved. The cost will be covered by insurance.

Union County Treasurer Leigh Burns reported that her office at the courthouse was busy on Thursday, July 25. The first installment of this year’s county property taxes was due July 25. The second installment is due Sept. 25.

A resolution certifying the names of two candidates to take an examination for county engineer was approved. The names of both candidates will be submitted to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Current county engineer Jeff Denny is planning to retire.

Union County Sheriff David Wilkins shared that he was considering the possibility of establishing an Explorer program for young people. The program was introduce young people to a career in law enforcement.

Commissioner Kent Pitts reported on continued progress at the county’s new animal control building.

Pitts again said that donations of dog food continue to be welcomed by the county’s animal control program. Financial donations also are welcomed.

Commissioner Brandon Bierstedt reported that Southern 7 Health Department was working to seek grant funds for a Head Start classroom at Jonesboro School. Bierstedt represents the county board on the health department’s governing body.

Commissioner Darryl Harvell revisted the possibility of allowing side-by-side vehicles on some of the roads in the county. He suggested that such use could boost tourism and recreational opportunities. Current state law would have to be changed to allow for the legal use of such vehicles.