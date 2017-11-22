County board member announces he will resign

One of the five members of the Union County Board of Commissioners plans to resign his post this week.

Commissioner Dale Russell said last week that he planned to resign from the board, effective Nov. 22. He cited personal reasons for the move.

Russell, of Lick Creek, has served on the board for eight years, and was in his second term.

Russell is a Republican. He must be succeeded in office by a Republican.

The Union County Republican Party will submit a name of a candidate to fill Russell’s seat. The county board will vote on the proposed candidate.

Russell has four years left in his second term. However, whoever is appointed to fill the post will run in the 2018 election.

During his service as a commissioner, Russell said that one of his key accomplishments was the completion of several major road projects in the county.