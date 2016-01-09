County board schedules special meeting

During a regular Union County Board of Commissioners meeting which was held Friday, Aug. 26, county officials determined that a special board meeting was in order for the presentation of a proposal to form a joint emergency telephone systems board, ETSB, with Alexander County.

The proposal is scheduled to be presented by Jana Fear, the Union County ETSB, administrator on Friday, Sept. 2, at 8:30 a.m. in the community room at the Union County Courthouse at 309 W. Market St. in Jonesboro.