County commissioner grateful for support

A member of the Union County Board of Commissioners voiced gratitude for all of the support which has been shared following the death of his son.

Derek Thomas Harvell, 25, of Jonesboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. He was the son of Darryl and Diane Moreland Harvell. Darryl Harvell is a member of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

Harvell was present at last Friday morning’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners. The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

County board chairman Max Miller voiced sympathy to Harvell at Friday morning’s meeting. Miller said that thoughts and prayers are with the Harvells and offered any help which the family might need.

Commissioner Harvell said his family was grateful for all of the expressions of support which have been shared by the community.

He also voiced appreciation for the American flag in front of the county courthouse being lowered to half-staff in honor of Derek.

The commissioner suggested that if people wanted to honor Derek's memory, donations to the soccer program at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School or to the Union County animal control program would be appreciated.