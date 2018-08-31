County emergency notification system proposed

Plans for the development of a local emergency notification system were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The commissioners met Friday morning, Aug. 24, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel shared information about the proposed emergency notification system. The sheriff’s office and the county’s E-911 system are working together on the project.

The sheriff said the system would be free and open to people who sign up for the service.

The system would allow local residents to receive notifications about emergency situations through a variety of media.

Harvel noted that the system even would be able to issue notifications about emergency situations which might be happening in a specific area.

The system also would allow for notification about local emergencies to people who are traveling through the area.

The projected cost for the system is about $5,000 per year. The sheriff said he is working to line up financial support for the system before moving forward. He is hoping to have at least 10 to 12 supporters. The sheriff said he already has received shows of support from other local entities.

Harvel said he is hoping that the system would cost the county no more than $500 a year.

County officials voiced their support for establishment of the proposed system.

In other business at last Friday’s meeting:

The commissioners approved a Union County food inspection ordinance. Approval of the ordinance had been sought by the Southern Seven Health Department.

The commissioners discussed, and continue to review, a resolution which addresses compensation paid to county employees under the Internal Revenue Code as Illinois Municipal Retirement, IMRF, earnings. The matter is related to the county having a new IMRF agent.