County Farm Bureau members meet with state senator

Members representing local county Farm Bureaus attended Illinois Farm Bureau’s 2017 Governmental Affairs and Leadership Conference, which was March 1-2 in Springfield.

The conference, which had a theme of “Together Towards Tomorrow,” offered guest speakers and information which encouraged farmers to get involved in all levels of government and local affairs, as well as ways to impact policy for the good of agriculture.

Those in the accompanying photograph include Doug Harris, Massac County; Ken Taake, Pulaski-Alexander counties; Debra Travis, Massac County; Adam Thomas, Pulaski-Alexander counties; Helen Rushing, Gallatin County; Kenton Thomas, IAA District 18 director from Pulaski-Alexander counties; Ron Rushing, Gallatin County; Brandon Phillips, Massac County; State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg; Randy Anderson, Saline County; Rollo Burnett, Massac County; Ron Sims, Williamson County; Pat Henry, Williamson County; Tom Miller, Williamson County; Mark Eddleman and Paul Rich, Union County.