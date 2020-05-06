County hospital earns Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval

Union County Hospital in Anna has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Critical Access Hospital Accreditation and Nursing Care Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care, the hospital noted in a news release.

Union County Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced on-site review on March 2.

During the review, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management.

Surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier.

Pelletier, an RN, is chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing executive with The Joint Commission.

“We commend Union County Hospital and Long Term Care for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“Union County Hospital is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” Union County CEO Jim Farris stated.

“The standards established by The Joint Commission exceed all applicable state licensure and federal certification requirements. Hospitals seeking accreditation go through a much more rigorous survey process than non-accredited facilities.”