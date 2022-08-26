County at medium community level for COVID
The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Aug. 19, reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12.
According to the CDC, 42 counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19.
An additional 39 counties in Illinois were rated at medium community level.
Union and Jackson counties were rated at a medium community level.
Williamson, Hardin, Pope, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties all were rated at a high community level.
Union, Hardin, Pope, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties are served by the Southern 7 Health Department.
Southern 7 Health Department reported that four of the counties it serves had moved from the medium to the high transmission level during the week prior to Aug. 19.
“The fact that our counties continue to ride the COVID-19 rollercoaster just shows how important it is to be up to date on vaccinations and booster shots,” Southern 7 Health Department community outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine said in a news release.
“And with children returning to school, parents are urged to talk to their child’s doctor about vaccination.”
As of Friday, Aug. 19, IDPH was reporting a total of 3,645,961 cases, including 34,595 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Thursday night, Aug. 18, 1,434 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU and 56 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 77 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population was fully vaccinated and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population had received an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All data are provisional and are subject to change.
Weekly new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois
Aug. 19: 25,084
Aug. 12: 26,462
Aug. 5: 30,762
July 29: 35,371
July 1: 28,216
June 24: 27,094
June 3: 32,605
May 6: 30,633
April 1: 8,426
March 4: 10,462
Feb. 4: 60,389
Jan. 7, 2022: 201,428
Dec. 3, 2021: 42,559
Nov. 5: 17,462
Oct. 1: 18,735
Sept. 3: 30,319
Aug. 6: 16,742
June 18, 2021: 928
Union County COVID Cases Update
Aug. 22: 6,114 total cases. 66 deaths.
Aug. 18: 6,088 total cases. 66 deaths.
Aug. 1: 6,015 total cases. 66 deaths.
July 31: 6,001 total cases. 66 deaths.
July 7: 5,748 total cases. 66 deaths.
June 30: 5,691 total cases. 66 deaths.
June 1: 5,501 total cases. 65 deaths.
May 1: 5,384 total cases. 64 deaths.
April 1: 5,365 total cases. 64 deaths.
March 1: 5,334 total cases. 63 deaths.
Jan. 18: 4,378 total cases. 58 deaths.
Source: Illinois Department of Public Health website. Numbers represent statistics since the start of the pandemic.