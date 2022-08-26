County at medium community level for COVID

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Aug. 19, reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12.

According to the CDC, 42 counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19.

An additional 39 counties in Illinois were rated at medium community level.

Union and Jackson counties were rated at a medium community level.

Williamson, Hardin, Pope, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties all were rated at a high community level.

Union, Hardin, Pope, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Alexander counties are served by the Southern 7 Health Department.

Southern 7 Health Department reported that four of the counties it serves had moved from the medium to the high transmission level during the week prior to Aug. 19.

“The fact that our counties continue to ride the COVID-19 rollercoaster just shows how important it is to be up to date on vaccinations and booster shots,” Southern 7 Health Department community outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine said in a news release.

“And with children returning to school, parents are urged to talk to their child’s doctor about vaccination.”

As of Friday, Aug. 19, IDPH was reporting a total of 3,645,961 cases, including 34,595 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, Aug. 18, 1,434 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 152 patients were in the ICU and 56 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 77 percent had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population was fully vaccinated and more than 54 percent of the vaccinated population had received an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All data are provisional and are subject to change.

Weekly new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

Aug. 19: 25,084

Aug. 12: 26,462

Aug. 5: 30,762

July 29: 35,371

July 1: 28,216

June 24: 27,094

June 3: 32,605

May 6: 30,633

April 1: 8,426

March 4: 10,462

Feb. 4: 60,389

Jan. 7, 2022: 201,428

Dec. 3, 2021: 42,559

Nov. 5: 17,462

Oct. 1: 18,735

Sept. 3: 30,319

Aug. 6: 16,742

June 18, 2021: 928



Union County COVID Cases Update

Aug. 22: 6,114 total cases. 66 deaths.

Aug. 18: 6,088 total cases. 66 deaths.

Aug. 1: 6,015 total cases. 66 deaths.

July 31: 6,001 total cases. 66 deaths.

July 7: 5,748 total cases. 66 deaths.

June 30: 5,691 total cases. 66 deaths.

June 1: 5,501 total cases. 65 deaths.

May 1: 5,384 total cases. 64 deaths.

April 1: 5,365 total cases. 64 deaths.

March 1: 5,334 total cases. 63 deaths.

Jan. 18: 4,378 total cases. 58 deaths.

Source: Illinois Department of Public Health website. Numbers represent statistics since the start of the pandemic.