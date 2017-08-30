County officials: planning for total eclipse paid off

Preparation paid off for Union County emergency services agencies when it came to last week’s total solar eclipse.

The eclipse and its impact on the local area were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

County emergency services personnel spent many months making plans for the eclipse, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 21.

County commissioner Danny Hartline praised the work which was done.

“We felt like it was a huge success,” Union County Ambulance Service director Grant Capel said.

Capel said that the planning work laid a foundation for responding to situations in the future, such as emergencies.

Multiple agencies worked together to prepare for the anticipated arrival of thousands of visitors to the Southern Illinois area.

Southern Illinois was a focal point for the longest duration time for the eclipse.