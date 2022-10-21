County officials share reminder that burn ban remains in effect

The resignation of an elected official, an update about the sale of Union County Hospital in Anna and a reminder about a burn ban highlighted discussion at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, Oct. 14, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

A burn ban which was issued by Union County Sheriff Dale Foster remains in effect.

The ban was issued in response to ongoing drought conditions and extremely dry weather. Very little rain has fallen in the Union County area since July.

In new business at Friday’s meeting, the county board accepted the resignation of Union County Coroner Phil Hileman.

Hileman has served as coroner for 10 years. He has two years left in his current term. His resignation is effective Nov. 30.

Hileman said that he felt it was time to step down from the job.

“It was a good experience. I’ve enjoyed serving,” he said.

The coroner offered praise for the cooperation and support he has received from local law enforcement and emergency services personnel.

In most areas, the rain offered little to no improvement of existing drought conditions.

Extended Outlook

The eight- to 14-day outlook for Oct. 20 through 26 calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

Normal precipitation during this time period is between three-quarters of an inch and just under one inch.

The forecast for the Anna area is calling for no rain through Sunday. Monday brings a slight chance for showers.

River Levels

Stream flows on area rivers are running normal to below normal. Dredging is occurring on several navigable rivers.

The Ohio River is experiencing low levels. To help support continued water service in the Cairo area, Illinois American Water on Oct. 15 announced that it was temporarily changing its source water from the Ohio River to groundwater due to historic low river levels.

Red Flag Warnings

Red flag warnings have been issued by the weather service several times during the past week for the region.

A red flag warning was issued Monday for parts of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions were either occurring, or would occur shortly.

“A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the weather service stated.

Strong northwest winds brought in even drier air behind a cold front. The strong winds and dry air were expected to combine to produce enhanced fire danger conditions on Monday. Fuel conditions remain very dry amid the ongoing drought.

An elevated fire danger was expected Monday afternoon in the region.

“Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread more rapidly than normal this afternoon,” the weather service office said in a special weather statement which was posted Monday morning on its website.

“Be sure to follow local burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a fire,” the weather service cautioned.

Fire danger in the region is expected to elevate each afternoon through Saturday.

Freeze Warning

The weather service also issued a freeze warning for the region early this week, with record cold temperatures possible. The warning was in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees were expected.

Local weather observer Dana Cross reported that the low was 30 degrees Tuesday morning in Jonesboro.

The weather service warned that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

“This will effectively end the growing season,” the weather service stated.

Low temperatures in the 20s also were in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday night.