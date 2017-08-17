County public schools set to open this week

Union County public schools are preparing to open their doors for the new school year.

Schools will not be in session on Monday, Aug. 21, which is the day of the total solar eclipse.

Anna School District No. 37 scheduled teacher institutes on Aug. 16-17. The first day for students is on Friday, Aug. 18. School will be dismissed at 2:15 p.m. School will not be in session Monday, Aug. 21.

Lincoln School will be hosting a carnival on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District No. 81 is set to have its first day for students on Friday, Aug. 18. There will be no school Monday, Aug. 21. School will dismiss at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 22-25.

Cobden Unit School District No. 17 scheduled teacher institutes Aug. 16-17. Students will begin classes on Friday, Aug. 18.

School will not be in session Monday, Aug. 21.

Dongola School District No. 66 scheduled teacher institutes Aug. 16-17. Students will return to class Friday, Aug. 18, and will dismiss at 3 p.m. There will be no school Monday, Aug. 21.

Jonesboro School District No. 43 has scheduled an open house Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Classes will begin Aug. 18 and dismiss at 2:15 p.m. Classes will not be in session on Monday, Aug. 21.

Lick Creek School District No. 16 scheduled teacher institutes Aug. 16-17. The first day of school is Friday, Aug. 18. There will be no school on Monday, Aug. 21.

Shawnee School District No. 84 at Wolf Lake scheduled teacher institutes Aug. 16-17. Classes will begin Friday, Aug. 18, and dismiss at 2:15 p.m. School will not be in session Monday, Aug. 21.