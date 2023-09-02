Home / Home

County remains at low COVID community level

Thu, 02/09/2023 - 5:23pm admin

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Feb. 3, announced that the CDC was reporting five counties in the state were at a medium community level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week. 

No counties were listed at a high community level in Illinois for the second straight week.

Southern 7 Health Department reported that two of the five counties in Illinois which were at a medium community level were in its service area. 

The two area counties at a medium community level were were Johnson and Massac.

Union, Alexander, Hardin, Pope and Pulaski counties each were at a low level. 

The updated data was released days after the White House and Gov. JB Pritzker announced that emergency declarations related to COVID-19 will expire on May 11. 

