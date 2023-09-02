County remains at low COVID community level

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Feb. 3, announced that the CDC was reporting five counties in the state were at a medium community level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties the previous week.

No counties were listed at a high community level in Illinois for the second straight week.

Southern 7 Health Department reported that two of the five counties in Illinois which were at a medium community level were in its service area.

The two area counties at a medium community level were were Johnson and Massac.

Union, Alexander, Hardin, Pope and Pulaski counties each were at a low level.

The updated data was released days after the White House and Gov. JB Pritzker announced that emergency declarations related to COVID-19 will expire on May 11.