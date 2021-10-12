County remains at orange warning level

Southern Seven Health Department reports the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Thursday, Dec. 2, announced that Union, Hardin, Johnson and Massac counties all remained at the orange warning level status on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risk metrics.

Union, Alexander, Johnson, Pope, Pulaski, Hardin and Massac counties are served by Southern Seven Health Department.

Alexander County returned to blue warning level status. As of Dec. 2, Alexander, Pope and Pulaski counties were not at an increased risk for COVID-19.

A warning for new case rate indicates the rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

A warning for test positivity indicates that the percentage was above 8 percent from the previous seven-day period.

A warning for ICU availability shows the number of ICU beds has dropped below a 20 percent availability threshold.

The new cases per 100,000 people rate is a unit of measure calculated as a rate to compare the number of cases in large and small counties.

The rate is calculated by dividing the county case count for seven days by county population times 100,000.

This describes the potential number of people who are currently ill and may be infectious in the county.

Union County had 232 potential new cases (based on 39 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.0 percent out of 862 tests. ICU availability was 15.7 percent.

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation.

A county is considered at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Southern Seven Health Department continues to urge area residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children ages 5 to 11 are now able to get vaccinated. Booster shots for all three vaccines are available for all adults.