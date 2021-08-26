County remains at orange warning level status

Southern Seven Health Department reports the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, announced Aug. 20 that Pope County will return to a stable status on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) risk metrics.

Union, Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac and Pulaski counties will remain at the orange warning level.

The amount of new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity percentage metrics and falling ICU bed availability at area hospitals are causing the elevated risk levels.

According to IDPH, an orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community. Residents are asked to remain vigilant to slow spread of the virus.

A warning for new case rate indicates the rate is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

A warning for test positivity indicates that the percentage was above 8 percent from the previous seven-day period.

A warning for ICU availability shows the number of ICU beds has dropped below a 20 percent availability threshold.

New cases per 100,000 people rate is a unit of measure calculated as a rate to compare the number of cases in large and small counties.

The rate is calculated by dividing the county case count for seven days by county population times 100,000.

This describes the potential number of people who are currently ill and may be infectious in the county.

Union County had 451 potential new cases (based on 76 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.9 percent out of 1,470 tests. ICU availability was 8.6 percent.

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation.

A county is considered at the orange warning level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Individuals, families, and community groups are advised to use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

“Our local hospitals are reporting a drastic reduction in ICU availability this week while we’re continuing to see COVID-19 cases climb at an alarming rate,” Southern Seven Health Department contact tracing team outreach coordinator Nathan Ryder said Friday in a news release.

“We’ve also seen a lot more school-aged children testing positive for the virus than we have in the past.”

Southern Seven Health Department continues to urge area residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the rapid spread of the Delta variant impacting neighboring states.

The health department also continues to recommend that everyone following mitigation procedures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance especially in crowded situations or indoor environments.

The health department continues to work with businesses and many other facets of the community to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.