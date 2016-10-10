Court ruling restores election day voter registration

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Oct. 7 alerted Illinois voters that a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit restores Illinois voters’ legal right to register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time in the general election on Nov. 8.

The court’s ruling puts on hold an earlier federal district court ruling finding that the law allowing Election Day voter registration was unconstitutional and blocking the widely-used practice.

As a result of the Court of Appeals decision, election day voter registration can resume.

Election day voter registration went into effect in Illinois in early 2015.

“Election day registration allows all voters the opportunity to participate in our elections,” Madigan said in a news release.

As a result of the Court’s ruling, the election day registration law will be restored.

Under the law, counties with a population of 100,000 or more must provide voters with the option of registering to vote and casting their ballots at the same time at polling places on election day.

Counties with a population of 100,000 or less and that keep voter records electronically must also provide voters with the option of registering to vote and casting their ballots at the same time at polling places on election day.

Smaller counties that do not maintain voter records electronically must offer election day registration at the county’s main election office or at polling places in the county’s larger municipalities.

Madigan also reminded voters that if they are registering to vote on election day, they should be prepared to show two forms of identification.

The most common forms of identification include a driver’s license or a utility bill, at least one of which must show your current address.

If your voter registration is active and current, you do not need to show identification to cast your vote.