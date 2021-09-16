COVID-19 claims lives of three more persons from county

Southern Seven Health Department has reported four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the region. Three of the deaths involved Union County residents.

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The health department on Sept. 13 reported one new death. The individual was a female in her 60s in Massac County.

On Sept. 10, the health department reported two new deaths. The individuals were a male in his 70s in Union County and a female in her 60s in Hardin County.

The health department on Sept. 9 reported two new deaths. The individuals were a male in his 70s in Union County and a female in her 80s in Union County.

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Sept. 13, reported 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved four teens, three in their 20s, four in their 40s, one in the 50s, three in the 60s and one 80-plus years old.

The numbers were provisional and subject to change.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,863 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,758 recovered cases were reported.

Also as of Monday, there were 68 active cases in the county. A total of 37 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Monday:

75 newly confirmed cases. 66 newly recovered. 376 total active cases. 122 total deaths. 9,429 cumulative total cases.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings – even after they have been vaccinated – to further control the spread of the virus.