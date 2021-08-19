COVID-19 claims two more lives in county

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Aug. 16, reported 22 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

The health department on Thursday, Aug. 12, also reported two new deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Union County.

The individuals were a female in her 60s and a female in her 70s.

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved one person under 10, three in their 20s, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in the 60s, six in their 70s and one 80-plus years old. The numbers were provisional and subject to change.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,638 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,491 recovered cases were reported.

As of Monday, there were 113 active cases in the county. A total of 34 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Monday:

72 newly confirmed cases. 76 newly recovered. 374 total active cases. 107 total deaths. 8,071 cumulative total cases.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings – even after they have been vaccinated – to further control the spread of the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, Aug. 13, reported 21,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 92 additional deaths since reporting on Friday, Aug. 6.