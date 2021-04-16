COVID-19 Remembrance Day Ceremonies to be Held in Region

In honor of all lives affected by the pandemic, the Southern Seven Health Department is coordinating a region-wide COVID-19 Remembrance Day ceremony on May 4 at 2 p.m.

May 4 marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death reported by the Southern Seven Health Department. The individual was from Union County.

At that time, 64 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the region. The first case was reported in Massac County on April 1. As of April 14 of this year, 6,686 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, one hundred have succumbed to the disease.

“Every life is important,” said Rhonda Andrews-Ray, Executive Director for the Southern Seven Health Department. “This special event will honor those that we love and have fallen due to COVID-19.”

Each county will hold its own public ceremony or participate in the ceremony to be held at the Southern Seven Administrative Building in Ullin. Residents, as well as state and local officials are invited to attend a ceremony of their choice. Location details for the each county will be provided in the coming weeks. Masking and social distancing will be observed to protect those in attendance.

In addition to a moment of silence for those lost due to the pandemic, each county will sign a proclamation to declare May 4 as COVID-19 Remembrance Day.

While many in the region have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Southern Seven Health Department continues to stress the importance of continued masking and following all CDC recommended safety measures to stop the spread.

Beginning April 12, all Illinois residents and workers, age 18 and older, became eligible to receive a vaccine. Vaccinations are available by walk-in or scheduled appointments. Weekly schedules are posted on the Southern Seven Health Department’s Facebook page and at southern7.org.

For more information regarding Southern Seven Health Department’s COVID-19 Remembrance Day, call 618-634-2297.