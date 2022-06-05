COVID cases, hospitalizations slowly increasing

Southern Seven Health Department on Friday, April 29, reported the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, had announced that positive COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are slowly increasing in parts of Southern Illinois.

As a result, Southern Seven is encouraging all residents to follow simple, yet effective, mitigation strategies to help keep numbers low.

As of April 29, Southern Seven reported that all of the counties it serves remained in the low COVID-19 community level.

However, Southern Seven advised that any increase in positive cases would have an impact on the region’s hospital capacity.

The CDC recommends using county COVID-19 community levels to help determine which prevention measures to use for individuals and communities.

Recommended prevention measures for a low community level include:

Stay home when sick. Wash your hands. Wear a mask in high-risk areas.

Talk to your healthcare provider about testing and COVID-19 treatments. Stay current on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Southern Seven Health Department will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission throughout the region it serves and inform the public as needed.

More information about the CDC COVID-19 community levels can be found online at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/community-level.html.