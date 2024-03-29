COVID hospitalizations show decline in Illinois

Illinois’ overall respiratory virus level remains at a moderate level according to the latest CDC data, while COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to decline in recent weeks, the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, reported Friday, March 15.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations declined 16 percent in the week ending March 9 and the state remained at a low level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

The data showed that two Illinois counties remained at medium level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, the same as the week before.

Union County was at a low level. Alexander, Jackson, Pulaski and Williamson counties all were at a low level. Johnson and Massac counties were at a medium level

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to decline in Illinois,” IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release.

“However, respiratory virus season is still upon us as flu continues to circulate. It is important to keep in mind that flu season can last until May. Please continue to use all the tools available to keep yourself and your families safe and protected, especially those over 65, young children, and individuals who are immunocompromised.”