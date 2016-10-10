Crab Orchard Refuge seeks comments

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is seeking public comment from Oct. 6 through Oct. 20 on 10 current public uses that are up for review and take place on refuge lands: bicycling, boating, collection of wild edible foods, cooperative farming, fire department training, fishing tournaments and fish-off events, jogging and foot racing events, refuge cemeteries operations, trapping and water-skiing.

The National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997 requires that before permitting new or expanded uses on a refuge, the use must be determined to be compatible with the purposes of the refuge and not materially interfere with or detract from the fulfillment of the National Wildlife Refuge System mission.

These Compatibility Determinations must be reassessed for continued compatibility every 10 years.

The ten Compatibility Determinations can be read at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/crab_orchard/.

Copies are available at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center or obtained by emailing Neil Vincent at neil_vincent@fws.gov.

Send any comments or concerns to craborchard@fws.gov or contact Neil Vincent at 618-998-5954 by Oct. 19.