Critter Night program scheduled in Jonesboro

The U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest, the Friends of the Shawnee National Forest and Unimin Corporation are planning to present Critter Night.

Critter Night is a free, family event and will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro.

Organizers said that those who attend Critter Night will have an opportunity to learn about Illinois’ nocturnal animals while enjoying an evening outdoors with friends and family.

Young people can practice their skill as a wildlife biologist at a “bat cave” and see first-hand the tools used in monitoring bats.

The evening also will offer an opportunity to take a hike around a pond on a nature trail, to do crafts or to listen to nighttime sounds and to explore a variety of activity stations.

Guest speaker Bev Shofstall of Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation Center plans to give a live animal presentation.

All ages are welcome. For more information or to preregister a large group (such as Scouts or 4-H clubs), call the U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest at 618-833-8576.