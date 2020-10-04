Home / Home
The landmark Cross of Peace is located atop Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass. File photo.

Cross of Peace Easter sunrise service to be televised, livestreamed by WSIL

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:11am

This Easter, April 12, marks the 84th consecutive year for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

Organizers of the long-standing Southern Illinois Easter tradition have announced that due to current health restrictions, the public will not be able to attend the service.

However, the service will be televised on WSIL TV Channel 3 and will be livestreamed from WSIL TV’s website and Facebook page. 

The sunrise service will begin at 6:15 am. Sunrise will be approximately 6:26 a.m.

The 111-foot tall Cross  of Peace is celebrating its 57th birthday, having been completed in 1963. 

The organizers of the Easter sunrise service shared the following message with the public:

“Please do not come to Bald Knob Cross, as the public will not be allowed on the grounds. 

“We will be honoring all CDC and other official guidelines with executing social distancing for those involved in the service. 

“Thank you to WSIL TV for making this production possible.”

