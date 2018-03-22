DAR chapter hears program about patriots of American Revolution

The Daniel Chapman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday afternoon, March 12, at the First Baptist Church in Golconda.

The meeting was called to order by regent Doda Starkey, followed by The Ritual, by Starkey and chaplain Bonnie Hogue.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Dixie Terry. The Preamble to the Constitution was given by Virginia Street.

The American’s Creed was led by Martha Schwegman. The president general’s message was read by Julia Mowery.

The national defense report was given by Elizabeth James. Lillian Milam provided an Illinois bicentennial minute about the Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Five members attended the March 5 celebration at the Vienna VFW Hall.

Reports were heard from chaplain Hogue, secretary Cara Webb and treasurer Juanita Broyles.

An American Indian minute was provided by Sandy Boaz.

Virginia Street and Martha Schwegman gave the conservation report, that included the local sighting of buffalo head ducks and the passing away of conservationist Jim Waycuilis.

Virginia Street, Doda Starkey and Juanita Broyles plan to attend the 122nd Illinois state DAR conference in Bloomington April 27-29.

Regent Starkey distributed the annual DAR Chapter Checkout, to be filled out and returned to the CDRC co-chair.

The speaker, Darrel Dexter, was introduced by Marilyn Meisenheimer. A history teacher at Egyptian School, Dexter has written several local history books.

He provided a video that listed the Revolutionary patriots of Pope (15), Johnson, (nine) and Union (18) counties, saying there are probably more.

Many of the names were found on pension lists and for many there is no reliable proof that they served in the Revolutionary War. Dexter provided a brief biography about several of the patriots.

The Sons of the American Revolution plan to provide an installation of monuments this summer.

On Saturday, June 9, at 1 p.m., a ceremony is planned at St. John’s Cemetery near Dongola and Mill Creek.

DAR members will volunteer at a reception afterwards at the Dongola Community Center.

The public is welcome to attend and all known descendants are being invited.

Another monument is scheduled to be placed in the Jonesboro Cemetery in October.

Following the meeting, refreshments were served by hostesses Jeanne Boglino and Alice Thodoropoulos during a social hour.

Those who attended included Lee Hackney, Susan Whitemountain, Sandra Boaz, Anna; Emily Boyd Meyer, Cobden; Ruth Brown, Juanita Broyles, Dixie Terry, Goreville; Bonnie Hogue, Mary Obourn, Doda Starkey, Vienna; Cara Webb, Tunnel Hill; Elizabeth James, Julia Mowery, Buncombe; Lillian Milam, Marilyn Meisenheimer, Jonesboro; Cathy Warmack, Paducah; Virginia Street, Simpson; Martha Schwegman, Metropolis; Jeanne Boglino, Alice Thodoropoulos, Golconda.

The chapter’s next meeting is scheduled April 9. A noon luncheon is planned to honor the Good Citizens from eight area high schools and the winners of the American history essays.

The luncheon is scheduled to be at the Camp Ground Cumberland Presbyterian Church near Anna.