DAR chapter welcomes entries for essay contest

The Daniel Chapman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites area students to enter an essay contest celebrating “Stars and Stripes Forever,” the patriotic march composed by John Philip Sousa.

The essay is open to students in grades 5 through 8. Entries are to be between 300 and 1,000 words (depending on the grade level).

“Stars and Stripes Forever” was first presented to the public on May 14, 1897. It would become the national march of the United States on Dec. 11, 1987.

Information from the Daniel Chapman Chapter explains the essay contest:

“Imagine it is 1897 and you are a newspaper reporter for The Philadelphia Times. Your editor has asked you to write an article about the new song performed that day.

“Your article needs to tell about Sousa’s life and the story behind the song. It is the first performance of the song, so make sure your article includes thoughts about the music and how the audience reacts to what was seen and heard that day.”

More information about the essay contest is available by contacting Carol Palmer of the Daughters of the American Revolution at carol.palmer1953@outlook.com or 618-713-3560.