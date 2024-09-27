Day on the River slated

A Missouri Department of Conservation, MDC, Day on the River event showcasing the Mississippi River is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

All ages and groups are welcome at the free event and no registration is required.

The event is scheduled to feature informational booths, live aquatic animal displays, kids’ crafts and more.

Boat rides will be on a first come, first served basis. Early arrival is recommended for those hoping to go out on the river.

For more information about Day on the River and other free MDC events in Southeast Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.