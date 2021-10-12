Deadline approaching to help support annual WIBH coats campaign

A Dec. 10 deadline is approaching to help support a yearly tradition which helps families in need: WIBH Radio in Anna’s annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign to raise money to buy new coats for children in Southern Illinois is underway.

Since 2011, WIBH has partnered with local agencies to hold the annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

Donations raised through the effort will buy new winter coats for children ages 3 to 16 who live in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

The coats are purchased through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm. Through the years, over 2,600 new coats have been purchased. The campaign’s goal for 2021 is 525 coats.

Coats will be distributed to kids who are affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need through the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, in Anna, Arrowleaf in Vienna and all Southern Seven Head Start locations.

No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat while supplies last.

Sponsorship of a coat is $20, but any monetary contribution is appreciated.

Donations by check or money order must be made payable to Operation Warm and sent to WIBH Radio, Attn: Moury Bass, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

Donations also can be made online at www.operationwarm.org/wibh.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 618-697-0134 or Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook.