Deadline approaching to obtain REAL ID

With a federal deadline approaching in just over a year, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is encouraging Illinoisans to “Get Real” and obtain a REAL ID.

Giannoulias announced the launch of the office’s “Get Real Illinois” campaign, which is designed to raise awareness throughout the year.

After the May 7, 2025, deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID card.

Travelers will still be able to board domestic flights with a U.S. passport, which is already REAL ID-compliant.

A REAL ID will also be required to enter some federal facilities, such as courthouses and military bases.

The deadline for obtaining the REAL ID has been pushed back multiple times, most recently in 2022 when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s ability to issue licenses.

“I strongly encourage residents who intend to fly to get their REAL ID as soon as possible to avoid future headaches,” Giannoulias said in a news release.

“Our DMV facilities stand ready to help customers get their new driver’s licenses and identification cards before the federal deadline.”

Passengers can visit tsa.gov for a full list of acceptable IDs for air travel.

Currently, just over 3 million Illinois residents, or 23.5 percent, hold a REAL ID driver’s license or state ID.

The REAL ID law was passed by Congress in 2005 based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission Report.

The Department of Homeland Security established the standards that state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards must meet to increase security measures for airports and federal facilities.

Illinois began offering REAL IDs in 2019. Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards that are REAL ID-compliant include a gold circle with a white star in the top right-hand corner of the card.

Individuals applying for a REAL ID must do so in-person at an Illinois DMV and are required to present:

Either a U.S. birth certificate, U.S. passport, Naturalization Certificate, Report of Birth Abroad or a Certificate of Citizenship. If you are not a U.S. citizen, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form is also acceptable. If you’ve changed your name, you’ll need to provide name change documents.

Proof of a full Social Security number, SSN. Examples include a Social Security card, a W-2 or a pay stub with your full SSN.

Two current residency documents that list your full name. Examples include a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement.

Proof of your signature. Examples include a signed credit or debit card, canceled check or current state driver’s license or state ID.

Illinois residents can go online to access an interactive checklist to make sure they have the documents they need before heading to a DMV.

Some Illinois DMVs require an appointment, so residents are encouraged to plan ahead if they need to schedule one and visit www.ilsos.gov/departments/drivers/appointments/.