Deadline extended for REAL ID

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DHS, has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

With the extended federal deadline of REAL ID, current Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports until May 3, 2023.

DHS extended the deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the virus is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide.

White, along with other state and business leaders from around the country, had called on DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline due to the pandemic.