Deadline near to enter Veteran’s Day parade

A deadline is approaching to enter this year’s Veteran’s Day parade in Anna. The parade is scheduled Nov. 11.

The annual parade is hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna.

The deadline to submit an entry form for the parade is Nov. 4.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Served Our Country, Serving Our Community.”

The VFW is always looking for entrants willing to show their patriotism and respect to veterans with their participation in the parade.

Businesses, organizations, clubs or groups that would like to participate in the parade can pick up an entry form at the Anna VFW post during regular business hours, which are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

The post is located at 70 VFW Ln., just north of Anna, off old U.S. Route 51.

Complimentary chili and hot dogs will be served in the VFW hall to parade participants immediately following the parade.

Certificates will be distributed to winning entries at that time as well.