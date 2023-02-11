Deadline near to enter Veterans Day parade

The deadline is approaching for those who would like to participate in the upcoming Veterans Day parade in Anna.

The parade is planned for Saturday, Nov. 11, in Anna and is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna. The parade begins at 11 a.m.

Entry forms are available at the VFW post near Anna during regular business hours, which are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. The deadline to submit an entry form is Nov. 4.

Businesses, organizations, churches, clubs, groups and others are invited to participate in the parade.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Korean War: The Forgotten Victory.”

Complimentary chili and hot dogs will be served to participants at the VFW post hall immediately following the parade.

Certificates will be distributed to winning entries at that time as well.