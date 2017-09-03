Deadly tornadoes hit region again

A week after the region experienced deadly tornadoes, another round of severe weather rumbled through the region Monday night and early Tuesday, March 6-7.

Tornadoes swept through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois Monday night and early Tuesday morning, Feb. 28 and March 1.

The tornadoes claimed the lives of two persons: one in Southeast Missouri and one in Southern Illinois.

Thunderstorms accompanied by frequent lightning and heavy rain occurred on Monday night and early Tuesday in the area.

Weather observer Dana Cross reported that he had measured 1.33 inches of rain in Jonesboro by early Tuesday morning.

The Union County area escaped the brunt of the deadly weather which struck the region last week.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that storms which struck the region last week included:

•An EF-4 tornado in the Perryville, Mo., area.

•An EF-0 tornado in Jackson County

•An EF-1 tornado in Williamson County.

•An EF-3 tornado in the Carmi/White County area.

The weather service reported that the tornado which struck Perryville, Mo., had estimated peak winds of 180 miles per hour.

The twister was on the ground for 50.4 miles and was up to half a mile wide. The tornado killed one person and injured 12. The tornado began 4.8 miles west northwest of Perryville and ended 1.8 miles southwest of Christopher in Southern Illinois.

The weather service reported that the fatality occurred when a vehicle on Interstate 55 was struck by the tornado.

More than 100 homes and other structures were destroyed or damaged by the tornado as it swept through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

“The tornado lasted an astounding 1 hour and 2 minutes,” the weather service reported. The tornado had longest track on record since another EF-4 twister occurred on April 22, 1981.

The EF-0 tornado in Jackson County had estimated peak winds of 75 mph and a path of 4.1 miles.

The tornado started 8.4 miles west southwest of Carbondale. The twister ended 4.5 miles west of Carbondale, and lasted for five minutes. The tornado caused no injuries and mainly damaged trees.

The EF-1 tornado in Williamson County had estimated peak winds of 95 mph and a path of 7.5 miles.

The tornado started 2.2 miles southeast of Carterville and ended 3.5 miles north of Marion. The tornado lasted for about 15 minutes. The tornado caused no injuries and mainly damaged trees.

The EF-3 tornado in the Carmi/White County area began in Southern Illinois and ended in southern Indiana.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 152 mph and a path of 44.6 miles.

One person died during the tornado and two others were injured.

The tornado began 4.2 miles northeast of Carmi and ended 1.3 miles south southeast of Oakland City, Ind. The tornado lasted for about an hour.