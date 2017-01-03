Death investigation underway in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office, Union County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 42 year old female identified as Amy J. Stanton.

Stanton was reported unresponsive to the Union County Sheriff's Office/911 Dispatch Center on Monday, Feb. 27, at 11:08 a.m.

Personnel from the Union County Ambulance Service and the Union County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a home in rural Anna, where Stanton's body was discovered.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, at 1 p.m. The investigation continues into the manner of Stanton's death.