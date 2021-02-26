Denny appointed as Resident Circuit Judge

Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court recently announced the appointment of Timothy D. Denny as a Resident Circuit Judge for Union County in the First Judicial Circuit.

Denny is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of Judge Mark M. Boie to the Fifth District Appellate Court in November 2020.

The appointment takes effect on March 1, 2021, and will conclude on December 5, 2022, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2022 general election.

“I am pleased to find an experienced and well-respected attorney in Mr. Denny, who grew up in Union County and came back to the area after law school to live, work, and raise his family,” Justice Overstreet said in a news release.

“He is a servant leader in his community and will make an outstanding Resident Circuit Judge in Union County and will be an asset to the judiciary throughout the First Judicial Circuit.”

Justice Overstreet recommended the appointment to the full Court following a review of applicants by a five-person screening committee, which included the Hon. Stephen Spomer, retired Justice of the Illinois Appellate Court, Fifth District; attorney Mark Johnson of Johnson, Schneider & Ferrell, LLC; Elvis Cameron of Cameron Law Firm, LLC; Southern Illinois School of Law professor Suzanne Schmitz, retired; and attorney Rebecca Whittington of Rebecca Whittington Attorney at Law.

“I want to thank Justice Overstreet and the judicial screening committee for the honor of this appointment. I also want to thank my wife Kendra for supporting me throughout my career,” Mr. Denny said.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Union County and the First Judicial Circuit as a resident circuit judge.”

Mr. Denny has worked in private practice for over 15 years, most recently as the owner of the Law Office of Tim Denny, LLC.

He was previously a partner at the Law Offices of Foley and Denny from 2012 to 2019, and an associate and junior partner at Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan from 2006 to 2012.

He has additionally worked for Rusin & Maciorowski, Ltd., and Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C. in civil litigation defense and workers compensation defense.

The new judge is scheduled to take his oath of office during a ceremony which is set for 3:30 p.m. on March 1. The ceremony will be at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.