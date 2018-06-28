Dental clinic scheduled in Cobden

An opportunity is scheduled to be available this week for area children to receive free preventive dental services through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.

A dental services clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 29, at the First Baptist Church in Cobden. The church is located at 200 S. Walker St.

The clinic at the Cobden church is one of 12 clinics which are scheduled this summer throughout Southern Illinois.

No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m.

The clinics are for children from three to 17 years old.

Services will include exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants performed by senior dental hygiene students.

The exam fulfills state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, 2nd and 6th grade this fall. There is no fee for the dental services.

Children who are members of the AllKids program are advised to bring their medical card.

For more information about the program, contact Natalie Richardson, the program manager and dental hygienist at SIU Carbondale’s School of Allied Health, at 618-453-7223.